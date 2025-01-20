Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Promotes Sportsmanship in Jogindernagar

On Monday, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took an unexpected detour during his journey from Dharamshala to Manali, stopping at Dohag helipad in Jogindernagar due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Seizing the opportunity, Sukhu engaged in a game of cricket with local children. This impromptu interaction was aimed at boosting their morale and instilling a sense of sportsmanship. Sukhu emphasized the state government's commitment to promoting sports, underlining its role in keeping youth physically fit and deterring them from drug use.

After the spirited cricket session, the Chief Minister resumed his journey, traveling by road from the Kangnidhar helipad in Mandi to Manali, where he was scheduled to participate in the Winter Carnival.

