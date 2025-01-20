Virat Kohli Set to Make Ranji Comeback After Over a Decade
Virat Kohli confirms availability for Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways, marking his first appearance since 2012. His return aligns with recent BCCI policies mandating domestic participation for national selection. Kohli aims to regain form after a challenging year in international cricket.
In a significant update for Indian domestic cricket, Virat Kohli, the celebrated stalwart of Indian cricket, is set to return to the Ranji Trophy arena after an extensive hiatus. Sources from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have confirmed Kohli's availability for the upcoming match against Railways.
The last time Kohli graced the Ranji circuit was back in November 2012, when he faced Uttar Pradesh and was dismissed for scores of 14 and 42. Although he will miss the encounter against Saurashtra, starting on January 23, Kohli's return for the Railways match on January 30 is eagerly anticipated.
This move comes as part of a broader strategy by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandating the participation of international players like Kohli in domestic tournaments to ensure national team eligibility and contract considerations. Kohli's return could also revitalize his form after a challenging performance streak in international cricket in recent years.
