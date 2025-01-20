Left Menu

Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Boost Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Squad

India's Test captain Rohit Sharma and young star Yashasvi Jaiswal join Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. Their inclusion marks a significant boost, as they come off the back of mixed international performances. Ajinkya Rahane retains his role as captain for the match.

India's Test skipper, Rohit Sharma, and promising young opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been drafted into Mumbai's ranks for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir, per a statement from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Set to unfold from January 23 to 26 at Mumbai's MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, the match sees the duo, fresh from India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, rejoin Mumbai's revamped 17-strong player squad under Ajinkya Rahane's ongoing captaincy. Rohit's inclusion, in particular, marks a return to Ranji action after an eight-year hiatus.

The Test format has recently posed challenges for Rohit, whose stint in Australia was marred by a lean scorecard. His struggles continued into the subsequent season, culminating in disappointing outcomes during his Test captaincy tenure. Meanwhile, Jaiswal has exhibited consistency across formats, solidifying his spot with robust performances.

