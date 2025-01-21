Left Menu

Badosa's Redemption: Stunning Triumph at the Australian Open

Paula Badosa claimed a significant victory over Coco Gauff, advancing to the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time. Badosa sought revenge after Gauff's previous win in Beijing. The competitive atmosphere was charged with notable matches scheduled at Melbourne Park, highlighting outstanding performances and ongoing storylines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:06 IST
Paula Badosa achieved a milestone by defeating third seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4, securing her place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. This victory marks Badosa's first advancement to the semi-final stage in a major tournament.

The triumph comes as a form of redemption for Badosa, who had her eyes set on avenging her previous defeat by Gauff during the Beijing semi-finals last year. "I've been through a lot... Now I'm a better player, I handle the emotions better," Badosa expressed, highlighting her growth and determination.

The quarter-final action sparked off on time at Rod Laver Arena, with the highly anticipated match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz scheduled for later, amidst a warm 28-degree Celsius climate at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

