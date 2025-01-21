Left Menu

Zverev Overpowers Paul to Secure Spot in Australian Open Semis

Alexander Zverev triumphed over Tommy Paul, advancing to his third Australian Open semi-final. Despite struggling in the heat, Zverev showed resilience, dominating the tiebreaks and winning 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1. This achievement marks his ninth Grand Slam semi-final, the most among active players without a title.

Updated: 21-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:39 IST
Zverev Overpowers Paul to Secure Spot in Australian Open Semis
Alexander Zverev

In a match laden with tension and soaring temperatures, Alexander Zverev showcased his stellar tennis acumen to defeat Tommy Paul 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1, securing a coveted spot in his third Australian Open semi-final.

Zverev, fighting to keep his Grand Slam championship dream alive, navigated through challenging conditions at Rod Laver Arena. Though unable to fully harness his peak form throughout much of the match, the second seed excelled in tiebreaks, negating Paul's early advantage.

After a fourth-set resurgence, the German player, who has reached the semi-finals at nine Grand Slam events without a title, expressed his delight. With this victory, Zverev awaits the winner of the anticipated clash between tennis icons Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.



