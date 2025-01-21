Sabalenka Pushes Forward to Defend Australian Open Title

Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open after a challenging match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. This victory marks her 19th consecutive win at Melbourne Park, setting a stage for a clash against Paula Badosa. Sabalenka aims for a third straight Australian Open title.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:59 IST
Aryna Sabalenka's pursuit of a historic third consecutive Australian Open title remains intact. In a thrilling quarterfinal on Tuesday night, Sabalenka overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 1, continued her winning streak with her 19th consecutive match victory at Melbourne Park. She now faces Paula Badosa, the No. 11 seed, in the semifinals.

The match highlighted both Sabalenka's resilience and Pavlyuchenkova's tactical plays, with the latter falling just short. Sabalenka's commanding strokes eventually overpowered her opponent, paving the way for another shot at the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

