Sabalenka Pushes Forward to Defend Australian Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka's pursuit of a historic third consecutive Australian Open title remains intact. In a thrilling quarterfinal on Tuesday night, Sabalenka overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 1, continued her winning streak with her 19th consecutive match victory at Melbourne Park. She now faces Paula Badosa, the No. 11 seed, in the semifinals.

The match highlighted both Sabalenka's resilience and Pavlyuchenkova's tactical plays, with the latter falling just short. Sabalenka's commanding strokes eventually overpowered her opponent, paving the way for another shot at the title.

