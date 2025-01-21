Sabalenka vs. Badosa: Friendship on Hold at Australian Open

In a highly anticipated semi-final at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka is set to face off against her close friend, Paula Badosa, as she strives for her third consecutive title. Sabalenka, who has an impressive 5-2 record against Badosa, remains resolute in her quest for victory.

Badosa, who made headlines by defeating third seed Coco Gauff, is competing in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Meanwhile, Sabalenka secured her place in the semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, enhancing her chances of achieving a 'three-peat', a feat last accomplished by Martina Hingis.

Despite their off-court friendship, Sabalenka emphasized that competitiveness takes precedence on the court. She refrained from speculation about her potential historical win, instead focusing on her step-by-step strategy and readiness to bring her best tennis and fighting spirit to the game.

