India's Ambitious Olympic Aspirations Discussed at NSF Meeting

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with National Sports Federations to discuss India's preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The meeting addressed India's ambition to rank among the top 10 countries in international sports amidst internal disputes within the Indian Olympic Association.

On Monday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya engaged in discussions with major National Sports Federations regarding India's strategic planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The meeting was initiated through an invitation from the ministry last week.

Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet emphasized the commitment to enhance the nation's sporting capabilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the need for good governance and talent promotion.

The meeting unfolded against the backdrop of a conflict between the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and the sports ministry over the governance of Indian Golf Union entities, reflecting the country's broader aspirations to be among the top 10 in international sports within a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

