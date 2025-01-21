Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Command the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Stage

India and Sri Lanka showcased their prowess at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 with standout victories. India overtook Sri Lanka on the points table with a superior net run rate, while Sri Lanka set a new tournament record in their commanding win over the West Indies.

India's U19 players at the Women's U19 T20 World Cup (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Sri Lanka continued their impressive run at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 with a dominant victory, briefly dethroning India from the points table lead. However, India quickly reclaimed the top position after a convincing win, maintaining a superior net run rate, according to ICC reports.

In Kuala Lumpur, the defending champions India showcased smart tactics by electing to bowl first amid overcast conditions. Seamer Joshitha VJ quickly justified the decision by dispatching Malaysia's opener for a duck. Malaysia struggled in the early overs, succumbing to India's disciplined bowling led by Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, who completed a hat-trick, restricting Malaysia to a mere 31 runs.

India's openers effortlessly chased the target in just three overs, maintaining all wickets intact. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's powerful batting against the West Indies set a new tournament high score, posting 166-5. Their bowlers thrived under pressure, dismantling the West Indies lineup for just 85 runs, orchestrating a clinical all-round victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

