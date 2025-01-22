Left Menu

MI Emirates Clinch Crucial Victory Against Knight Riders

The MI Emirates showcased a spectacular all-round performance to defeat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 28 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Star performances by Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran proved pivotal in maintaining their pursuit of the league's top position.

Player of the Match Romario Shepherd in action against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. (Picture: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The MI Emirates put on an impressive display both with the bat and ball, securing a 28-run victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran were the key architects behind this crucial win, as their stellar performances helped the team draw closer to the league leaders.

The Emirates, having opted to bat first, witnessed a sturdy opening stand by Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem, setting a solid foundation early on. Despite some mid-innings pressure, Romario Shepherd's explosive late cameo propelled the team to a formidable total of 186/6.

In response, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders started strongly but soon faltered under tight bowling from the Emirates. With timely wickets and strategic field placements, the hosts gained control, ultimately restricting the Knight Riders and sealing the victory despite an effortful innings from Andre Russell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

