Left Menu

Royal Disappointment: Prince William Witnesses Villa's Champions League Setback

Prince William attended Aston Villa's match against Monaco in the Champions League, witnessing their 1-0 defeat. The premier league team, needing automatic qualification, now risks a playoff spot. Captured by cameras, the visibly cold prince remains a loyal fan despite the setbacks faced by his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:07 IST
Royal Disappointment: Prince William Witnesses Villa's Champions League Setback
Prince William
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Prince William was spotted in Monaco on Tuesday, where he attended Aston Villa's Champions League match against Stade Louis II.

Despite the hope that the future king of England might bring good fortune to his cherished team, Aston Villa succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

The prince was seen in the stands wearing a smart blue jacket and grey sweater. His presence remains a morale boost for the team, even as it grapples with the challenge of staying in the competition's top eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025