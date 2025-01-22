Royal Disappointment: Prince William Witnesses Villa's Champions League Setback
Prince William attended Aston Villa's match against Monaco in the Champions League, witnessing their 1-0 defeat. The premier league team, needing automatic qualification, now risks a playoff spot. Captured by cameras, the visibly cold prince remains a loyal fan despite the setbacks faced by his team.
Prince William was spotted in Monaco on Tuesday, where he attended Aston Villa's Champions League match against Stade Louis II.
Despite the hope that the future king of England might bring good fortune to his cherished team, Aston Villa succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat.
The prince was seen in the stands wearing a smart blue jacket and grey sweater. His presence remains a morale boost for the team, even as it grapples with the challenge of staying in the competition's top eight.
