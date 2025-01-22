Borussia Dortmund Dismisses Coach Nuri Sahin After Defeat
In a surprising move, Borussia Dortmund has terminated the contract of head coach Nuri Sahin following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Bologna in the Champions League. The club's decision comes amid a four-game losing streak and a fall to 10th place in the Bundesliga.
In a shocking turn of events, Borussia Dortmund has parted ways with head coach Nuri Sahin, following a string of poor performances culminating in a 2-1 defeat to Bologna in the Champions League.
The decision comes after the team suffered their fourth consecutive loss, putting them precariously in 10th place in the Bundesliga and jeopardizing their future in Europe’s elite competition. After taking an early lead against Bologna, Dortmund conceded two quick goals in the second half.
Sahin was appointed less than a year ago, succeeding Edin Terzic, and his departure highlights the team's struggles since his tenure began. The club is set to announce a new coach for their upcoming league match against Werder Bremen soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
