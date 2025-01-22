Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund Dismisses Coach Nuri Sahin After Defeat

In a surprising move, Borussia Dortmund has terminated the contract of head coach Nuri Sahin following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Bologna in the Champions League. The club's decision comes amid a four-game losing streak and a fall to 10th place in the Bundesliga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:53 IST
Borussia Dortmund Dismisses Coach Nuri Sahin After Defeat
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:

In a shocking turn of events, Borussia Dortmund has parted ways with head coach Nuri Sahin, following a string of poor performances culminating in a 2-1 defeat to Bologna in the Champions League.

The decision comes after the team suffered their fourth consecutive loss, putting them precariously in 10th place in the Bundesliga and jeopardizing their future in Europe’s elite competition. After taking an early lead against Bologna, Dortmund conceded two quick goals in the second half.

Sahin was appointed less than a year ago, succeeding Edin Terzic, and his departure highlights the team's struggles since his tenure began. The club is set to announce a new coach for their upcoming league match against Werder Bremen soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025