Olympian Erica Wiebe Criticizes Exclusion of Wrestling from 2026 Commonwealth Games

Former Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe has voiced her frustration over the exclusion of wrestling from the 2026 Commonwealth Games lineup. The Games, set to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, will feature only 10 sports after cutting wrestling, shooting, hockey, badminton, and cricket.

Wiebe, who won gold in the women's 75 kg wrestling category at the 2016 Rio Olympics, believes that wrestling is a more accessible sport and should have taken precedence over boxing. She emphasized the sport's ability to showcase diversity across the Commonwealth, highlighting the prowess of countries like India and Nigeria.

Despite the setback, Wiebe remains optimistic about wrestling's future presence in the Commonwealth Games, hoping for its reinstatement by the 2030 edition. Currently at the Inspire Institute of Sports, she continues to champion the sport and its role models, especially in women's freestyle wrestling.

(With inputs from agencies.)