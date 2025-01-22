Left Menu

Swiatek and Shelton Shine in Australian Open Advancements

Iga Swiatek reaches her second Australian Open semi-final by defeating Emma Navarro, while Ben Shelton secures a semi-final spot in the men’s singles after beating Lorenzo Sonego. Both players contribute to a historic event, as it's the first time in 16 years that Americans have reached the semi-finals in both categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:28 IST
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek stormed into her second Australian Open semi-final with an impressive victory on Wednesday, dominating Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2. Meanwhile, American Ben Shelton clinched a place in the men's singles semi-final after a gripping five-set battle against Lorenzo Sonego.

This achievement marks a historic moment for the U.S., as this is their first appearance in both the men's and women's semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 16 years. Swiatek and Shelton's performances invigorated American tennis fans with a newfound sense of pride and anticipation.

The tournament's latter stages promise further excitement, with Swiatek facing Madison Keys and Shelton awaiting the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alex De Minaur. Both players aim to bring the Australian Open title back to American shores, a feat last accomplished in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

