Iga Swiatek's Melbourne Magic: Chasing Grand Slam Glory

Iga Swiatek is demonstrating remarkable prowess at the Australian Open, bringing to mind Maria Sharapova's run in 2013. Swiatek has swept through her matches, most recently defeating No. 8 seed Emma Navarro in striking fashion.

Swiatek has yet to drop a set, and her tactful play on the court has led her to a semifinal matchup against Madison Keys on Thursday night, as she aims for a maiden title in Melbourne and a sixth Grand Slam crown.

Throughout the tournament, Swiatek has impressed with her incredible movement and well-rounded game. Her achievements and style, reminiscent of past champions, have solidified her place as a formidable force in women's tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)