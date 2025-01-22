Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Dramatic Triumph at Australian Open Quarterfinals

Ben Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego in a thrilling Australian Open quarterfinal match, showcasing athleticism and determination. He reached his second Grand Slam semifinal by winning 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Jannik Sinner or Alex de Minaur next. Shelton's sharp serves and strategic play led him to victory.

Updated: 22-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:04 IST
In a display of grit and skill, Ben Shelton overcame Lorenzo Sonego in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Despite Sonego's jaw-dropping shots, including a phenomenal spin volley, it was Shelton who clinched the victory on Wednesday, marking another milestone in his young career.

Shelton, known for his impressive serves and forehands, added entertainment to his athletic performance by engaging the crowd with push-ups during a tense tiebreaker. The American, just 22 years old, is set to face either Jannik Sinner or Alex de Minaur in the semifinals on Friday.

The clash between Shelton and Sonego was a crowd favorite, with both players delivering some memorable moments. Shelton's victory was attributed to his improving return game and his ability to convert crucial break points, securing a place in the final four of the prestigious tournament.

