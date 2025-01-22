Ben Shelton's Dramatic Triumph at Australian Open Quarterfinals

In a display of grit and skill, Ben Shelton overcame Lorenzo Sonego in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Despite Sonego's jaw-dropping shots, including a phenomenal spin volley, it was Shelton who clinched the victory on Wednesday, marking another milestone in his young career.

Shelton, known for his impressive serves and forehands, added entertainment to his athletic performance by engaging the crowd with push-ups during a tense tiebreaker. The American, just 22 years old, is set to face either Jannik Sinner or Alex de Minaur in the semifinals on Friday.

The clash between Shelton and Sonego was a crowd favorite, with both players delivering some memorable moments. Shelton's victory was attributed to his improving return game and his ability to convert crucial break points, securing a place in the final four of the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)