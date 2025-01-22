Thrills and Triumphs on Day 11 at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's eleventh day delivered thrilling matches for tennis fans worldwide. Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in two sets against Alex de Minaur, grabbing a strong quarter-final lead with his impressive performance.

Meanwhile, American Ben Shelton captivated audiences with his almost four-hour battle against Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton clinched his first semi-final berth with a 6-4 7-5 4-6 7-6(4) win.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys showcased their formidable skills. Swiatek triumphed over Emma Navarro, ensuring her semi-final spot. Keys overcame Elina Svitolina in a spirited three-set match, continuing her winning streak at the tournament.

