Thrills and Triumphs on Day 11 at the Australian Open
Intense battles unfolded during the Australian Open's eleventh day. Jannik Sinner claimed a quarter-final lead over Alex de Minaur, while Ben Shelton's four-hour match saw him qualify for his first semi-final. Swiatek and Keys also made headlines by securing their spots in the upcoming semi-finals.
The Australian Open's eleventh day delivered thrilling matches for tennis fans worldwide. Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in two sets against Alex de Minaur, grabbing a strong quarter-final lead with his impressive performance.
Meanwhile, American Ben Shelton captivated audiences with his almost four-hour battle against Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton clinched his first semi-final berth with a 6-4 7-5 4-6 7-6(4) win.
On the women's side, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys showcased their formidable skills. Swiatek triumphed over Emma Navarro, ensuring her semi-final spot. Keys overcame Elina Svitolina in a spirited three-set match, continuing her winning streak at the tournament.
