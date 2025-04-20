Left Menu

Ostapenko's Winning Streak Against Swiatek: A Clay-Court Triumph

Jelena Ostapenko extended her unbeaten record against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix, securing a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory. Ostapenko now holds a perfect 6-0 head-to-head against Swiatek, setting up a semifinal clash with Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Jelena Ostapenko has once again proven her prowess on the court by defeating world No. 2 Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Grand Prix. This win takes Ostapenko's impeccable record against the Polish player to 6-0.

Ostapenko, who previously bested Swiatek on hard and grass courts, claimed the victory in three sets—6-3, 3-6, 6-2. She is now set to face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals after Alexandrova's win over Jessica Pegula.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a win against Elise Mertens, while Jasmine Paolini surprised Coco Gauff to earn her first top-10 victory of the year.

