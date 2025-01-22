India's Cricket Team to Stick to ICC Dress Code Amidst Speculation

The Indian cricket team will adhere to the International Cricket Council's dress code during the upcoming Champions Trophy, according to a statement by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Speculations regarding objections to host Pakistan's name on the official jersey have been dismissed.

The tournament is set to commence on February 19, with India opting to play its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan citing security concerns. Saikia emphasized that the team would strictly follow all ICC uniform regulations.

Discussions continue on whether national captain Rohit Sharma will participate in ICC's pre-tournament activities in Lahore, including the press conference and official photo shoot.

(With inputs from agencies.)