India's Cricket Team to Stick to ICC Dress Code Amidst Speculation

The Indian cricket team will follow the International Cricket Council's dress code for the Champions Trophy, as confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Speculations about objections to Pakistan's name on the jersey have been denied. India's matches will be played in Dubai due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team will adhere to the International Cricket Council's dress code during the upcoming Champions Trophy, according to a statement by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Speculations regarding objections to host Pakistan's name on the official jersey have been dismissed.

The tournament is set to commence on February 19, with India opting to play its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan citing security concerns. Saikia emphasized that the team would strictly follow all ICC uniform regulations.

Discussions continue on whether national captain Rohit Sharma will participate in ICC's pre-tournament activities in Lahore, including the press conference and official photo shoot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

