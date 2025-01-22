Smashing Victories Propel Stars to Australian Open Semis

On the eleventh day of the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner secured his semi-final berth with a dominating victory over Alex de Minaur. The defending champion looked unwavering, imposing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 defeat on his opponent, setting up a clash with Ben Shelton.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run by overpowering Emma Navarro, sealing her spot for a semi-final showdown with Madison Keys. The Polish star took the match 6-1, 6-2, further solidifying her Grand Slam ambitions.

In another exciting development, Novak Djokovic managed to quell Carlos Alcaraz's challenge, ensuring his place in the semi-finals. With these high-stakes matches, anticipation builds for more enthralling encounters at Melbourne Park.

