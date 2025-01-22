Left Menu

Smashing Victories Propel Stars to Australian Open Semis

The Australian Open reaches its climax as Jannik Sinner secures a semi-final position against Ben Shelton, while Swiatek faces Keys. Djokovic defeats Alcaraz to reach the semis as well. Remarkable performances highlight this stage of one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:52 IST
Smashing Victories Propel Stars to Australian Open Semis
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the eleventh day of the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner secured his semi-final berth with a dominating victory over Alex de Minaur. The defending champion looked unwavering, imposing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 defeat on his opponent, setting up a clash with Ben Shelton.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run by overpowering Emma Navarro, sealing her spot for a semi-final showdown with Madison Keys. The Polish star took the match 6-1, 6-2, further solidifying her Grand Slam ambitions.

In another exciting development, Novak Djokovic managed to quell Carlos Alcaraz's challenge, ensuring his place in the semi-finals. With these high-stakes matches, anticipation builds for more enthralling encounters at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

