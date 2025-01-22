Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Leads Team India in Anticipated T20 Clash

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first in the T20 International against England. Mohammed Shami didn’t make the team, despite expectations of his return after an injury hiatus. Yadav emphasized sticking to team strengths and anticipated a competitive series against England.

Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav took a strategic decision, opting to bowl first after winning the toss in the opening T20 International against England. The decision came as the pitch was expected to offer favorable conditions for bowling early on, with dew impact anticipated later during the match.

Despite much speculation, senior pacer Mohammed Shami was absent from the lineup. His return after a 14-month hiatus, due to injuries sustained in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, has been eagerly awaited. Yadav, commenting on team selection, stated, "A good headache, we want to stick to our strengths."

Both teams feature strong lineups, promising a fiercely competitive series. The Indian team is spearheaded by star players including Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, while the English side is captained by Jos Buttler and includes key figures such as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

