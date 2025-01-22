Uncertainty Clouds Rohit Sharma's Travel to Pakistan for ICC Captains' Call

There is currently no clarification on whether India's captain Rohit Sharma will be traveling to Pakistan for the official ICC captains' call, aimed at marking the beginning of the 2025 Champions Trophy. This information comes from ESPNcricinfo amidst ongoing preparations for the ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Traditionally held before the tournament, the captains' event is provisionally scheduled for February 16 or 17 in Karachi. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to receive confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding this. The newly-appointed BCCI secretary, Devjit Saikia, mentioned to ESPNcricinfo that discussions about Rohit's travel have not yet been initiated and it's not currently on their agenda.

Political tensions between India and Pakistan further complicate the situation, as India hasn't toured Pakistan since their Asia Cup visit in 2008. The last bilateral series between these two arch-rivals happened in India during the 2012-13 season, focusing on white-ball matches. Since then, India and Pakistan have faced each other mostly in ICC events and Asia Cups. Notably, Pakistan traveled to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. In recent years, no Indian players have officially visited Pakistan, although BCCI officials, including President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, have traveled there for official engagements, such as in Lahore during the 2023 Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)