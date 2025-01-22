Kathryn Mullan's Heroics Propel Bengal Tigers to Victory in Women's Hockey League
Kathryn Mullan's two goals led Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a 2-0 victory over Delhi SG Pipers in a decisive Women's Hockey India League match. The win puts Bengal Tigers in contention for the finals, but they need a strong finish against group leaders Soorma Club in their next game.
Kathryn Mullan delivered a standout performance as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured a critical 2-0 win against Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League on Wednesday.
Mullan's strikes in the 21st and 33rd minutes ensured Bengal Tigers gained all the points. With this victory, they have seven points, three behind Soorma Club and Odisha Warriors. A significant triumph against Soorma in their upcoming clash is necessary for a finals berth.
The match saw an action-packed first quarter with both teams battling for midfield dominance. A penalty corner chance for Bengal Tigers came in the 13th minute, but Udita's effort was effectively handled by the SG Pipers' defense.
