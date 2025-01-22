Left Menu

Eden Gardens Honors Heroes: Stands Unveiled for Col N.J. Nair and Jhulan Goswami

The Cricket Association of Bengal unveiled new spectator stands at Eden Gardens, honoring military hero Col N.J. Nair and cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. This tribute celebrates their outstanding achievements in their respective fields, marking a memorable occasion in the stadium's history before the India vs England T20I match.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:00 IST
Visual of stands (Photo: CAB Media) . Image Credit: ANI
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has paid tribute to two legendary figures by unveiling new spectator stands at Eden Gardens. Honoring valiant military hero Col N.J. Nair and cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, the gesture cements their remarkable legacies in military and sports history.

In a ceremony held before the first T20I between India and England, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly led the unveiling. He expressed his pride in commemorating the bravery and achievements of Col N.J. Nair and the outstanding sportsmanship of Jhulan Goswami, making the event a memorable chapter in Eden Gardens' storied past.

Jhulan Goswami, renowned for her exemplary career, holds the record for the most wickets in women's ODIs with 255 wickets. With accolades in international cricket spanning 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, she is celebrated alongside Col N.J. Nair, whose son Shivan J Nair attended the event along with senior military officials and CAB members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

