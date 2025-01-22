JSW Soorma Triumphs Over Delhi SG Pipers with Narrow Victory in HIL Clash
JSW Soorma Hockey Club edged out Delhi SG Pipers 2-1 in a fiercely contested match in the Men's Hero Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. Goals by Harjeet and Gurjant Singh secured the win despite a late effort from Corey Weyer.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter at the Men's Hero Hockey India League 2024-25, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.
Strikes from Harjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh in the early stages set the tone for Soorma. Despite Delhi SG Pipers dominating possession and Corey Weyer's late goal, they couldn't alter the outcome.
JSW Soorma's strategic pressure play and stout defensive prowess were pivotal, thwarting the Pipers' numerous attempts and clinching the win with an impressive display of field control and tactical updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G. Kishan Reddy Inaugurates 5G Use Case Test Lab for Coal Industry in Ranchi
Fog Disrupts Flights in Ranchi: Delays and Diversions
Kalpana Soren Champions Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi
Royal Kings Punjab Joins Legend 90 League as Newest Franchise
Joel McHale Joins 'Scream 7' Cast as Franchise Expands