JSW Soorma Triumphs Over Delhi SG Pipers with Narrow Victory in HIL Clash

JSW Soorma Hockey Club edged out Delhi SG Pipers 2-1 in a fiercely contested match in the Men's Hero Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. Goals by Harjeet and Gurjant Singh secured the win despite a late effort from Corey Weyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:08 IST
Players in action (Photo: HIL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Men's Hero Hockey India League 2024-25, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Strikes from Harjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh in the early stages set the tone for Soorma. Despite Delhi SG Pipers dominating possession and Corey Weyer's late goal, they couldn't alter the outcome.

JSW Soorma's strategic pressure play and stout defensive prowess were pivotal, thwarting the Pipers' numerous attempts and clinching the win with an impressive display of field control and tactical updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

