Ranji Return: India's Cricket Stars Face Unexpected Defeat

India's cricket luminaries faced an unexpected setback in the Ranji Trophy's penultimate round, with key players falling for low scores.

Rohit Sharma, seeking redemption after the Australian tour, managed only three runs before being caught. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer faced similar fates for Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill also struggled, marking a surprising downturn for these national icons, whose return to domestic cricket was mandated post the series loss down under.

(With inputs from agencies.)