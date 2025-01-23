Left Menu

Ranji Return: India's Cricket Stars Face Unexpected Defeat

India's cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill had a disappointing return in the Ranji Trophy. The stars aimed to regain form before the Champions Trophy but were dismissed for low scores, impacting their respective teams and highlighting a tough comeback in domestic cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:48 IST
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket luminaries faced an unexpected setback in the Ranji Trophy's penultimate round, with key players falling for low scores.

Rohit Sharma, seeking redemption after the Australian tour, managed only three runs before being caught. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer faced similar fates for Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill also struggled, marking a surprising downturn for these national icons, whose return to domestic cricket was mandated post the series loss down under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

