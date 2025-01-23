Left Menu

Trisha Leads India to Victory in ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup

India secured a 60-run win over Sri Lanka in the ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup, thanks to Trisha's 49 runs and a stellar new ball performance by pacers. This victory ensured their position as Group A toppers. India's spinners secured the win by restricting Sri Lanka to 58 for nine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:38 IST
Trisha Leads India to Victory in ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup
Trisha

India's U19 women's cricket team secured a commanding 60-run win over Sri Lanka, entering the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup as Group A toppers on Thursday.

Key to this triumph was opener G Trisha's composed innings of 49 runs. Her knock guided India to a competitive total of 118 for nine on a challenging pitch. The pacers' exceptional new ball spell then dismantled Sri Lanka's top-order, leaving them struggling at 12 for five, as India's spinners completed the job.

Trisha's remarkable performance was complemented by disciplined bowling, with Parunika Sisodia and others decimating Sri Lanka's batting lineup, restricting them to just 58 for nine. This victory ensured India's all-win record in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025