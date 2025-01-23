Trisha Leads India to Victory in ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup

India's U19 women's cricket team secured a commanding 60-run win over Sri Lanka, entering the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 T20 Women's World Cup as Group A toppers on Thursday.

Key to this triumph was opener G Trisha's composed innings of 49 runs. Her knock guided India to a competitive total of 118 for nine on a challenging pitch. The pacers' exceptional new ball spell then dismantled Sri Lanka's top-order, leaving them struggling at 12 for five, as India's spinners completed the job.

Trisha's remarkable performance was complemented by disciplined bowling, with Parunika Sisodia and others decimating Sri Lanka's batting lineup, restricting them to just 58 for nine. This victory ensured India's all-win record in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)