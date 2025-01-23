Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club on Brink of Historic HIL Final

Soorma Hockey Club aims to reach the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 final, needing at least one point against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. With top player performances and strategic game plans, the team remains focused on victory amid penalty conversion challenges.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:57 IST
Soorma Hockey Club. (Photo- Soorma Hockey Club/HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soorma Hockey Club is on the verge of making history as they stand just one match away from securing a spot in the Final of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The team needs to earn at least one point against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi this Friday to advance, according to a league press release. Currently, Soorma tops the women's HIL leaderboard with three victories and two defeats, totaling 10 points.

The team's campaign has been driven by determination, with head coach Jude Menezes emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming match against the Tigers. "Our approach is to win every game we play. This match is vital, so we are focusing on one game at a time," Menezes stated. Key player Sonam has been a standout, scoring four goals in five games, while Charlotte Englebert has contributed two. Despite their success, the team has struggled with penalty corners, scoring all 11 goals from open play.

Menezes acknowledged the challenges faced with penalty corners, noting, "Most teams are struggling with the initial trap, and not many penalty corners are converting across the league. We're working on this while recognizing our forward line's strength and defense's solidity." Soorma's previous encounter with the Tigers saw a 4-1 victory, with Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Englebert, Captain Salima Tete, and Sonam making their mark. The team's strategy remains focused on aggressive, attacking play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

