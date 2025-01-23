Kerala Blasters Eye Historic Double Over East Bengal

Kerala Blasters FC is poised to make history as they seek their inaugural league double over East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League match scheduled for Thursday. The Blasters stand in eighth place, earning 21 points from 17 matches, whereas their rivals, East Bengal, currently occupy the 11th position with 14 points from 16 games, managing only four wins and a pair of draws so far.

East Bengal is battling a discouraging three-match losing streak, with their longest losing run within a single season being six consecutive defeats earlier. Another loss would place them alongside NorthEast United FC as the only teams to suffer multiple losing streaks of four or more games in a single ISL season.

Kerala Blasters, having recently ended a four-game away losing streak with a victory against Punjab FC, are eager to secure consecutive away wins for the first time since December 2023. Under interim head coach TG Purushothaman, the team's defense has significantly improved, lowering their goals conceded per game average, while their strike rate in converting big chances into goals has impressively increased to 80%.

