Diego Carlos' Next Chapter: A New Beginning with Fenerbahce

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos has officially joined Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half-year deal, the Turkish Super Lig club confirmed on Thursday. Reports indicate that the transfer from Aston Villa is valued at 10 million euros.

Carlos, aged 31, has made 40 Premier League appearances for Villa since his transfer from Sevilla in 2022, with his last game on December 30. Fenerbahce is set to play Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League on Thursday, sitting at 22nd on the 36-team table, narrowly above the elimination zone.

In the Super Lig, Fenerbahce holds second place, trailing Galatasaray by six points, and looks forward to hosting Goztepe on Sunday. This move marks a strategic addition as they seek to boost their chances in the league and continental competitions. ($1 = 0.9617 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)