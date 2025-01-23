Bengaluru Golfer Shines at PKNS Selangor Masters

Bengaluru's own S Chikkarangappa emerged as the leading Indian competitor at the PKNS Selangor Masters, held at the Seri Selangor Golf Club. Securing the T-33 spot, Chikkarangappa marked his presence in a competitive field vying in this USD 200,000 event.

Overtaking the tournament's lead was Indonesia's Naraajie Ramadhanputra, who showcased remarkable skill to finish at 10-under, extending his lead over second-placed Tawit Polthai by two strokes.

Anshul Kabthiyal was the only other Indian to make it beyond the cut, while his compatriots, including Pukhraj Singh Gill and Arjun Sharma, unfortunately saw their runs come to an early end.

(With inputs from agencies.)