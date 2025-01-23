India Celebrates Historic Victory at Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025

In a grand celebration in New Delhi, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) commemorated Team India's victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025, held recently in Sri Lanka. Partnering with the accessibility organization Svayam, the event witnessed attendance from dignitaries including Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI, Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, and Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam.

The ceremony honored the team for their exceptional performance, with Svayam announcing a prize of Rs 7 Lakhs. Expressing his joy, Ravi Chauhan, the General Secretary of DCCI, praised Team India's commitment, stating that their success not only brought national pride but also set a new standard for aspiring individuals. Chauhan acknowledged Svayam's unwavering support as a significant factor in recognizing the athletes' accomplishments, reinforcing the transformative power of sports.

Sminu Jindal emphasized Svayam's long-standing partnership with DCCI, highlighting the athletes' contributions on the international stage of disability cricket. Their victory, Jindal noted, not only elevates India's position globally but also inspires athletes with reduced mobility to engage in sports. Abhay Pratap extended congratulations on behalf of DCCI, commending the team's dedication and achievement as a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)