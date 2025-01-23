Left Menu

Church of England Revamps Safeguarding: A New Era of Oversight

The Church of England plans to strengthen its safeguarding system following a scandal involving its former leader, Justin Welby. The Synod will examine proposals for independent oversight, potentially transferring safeguarding responsibilities to a new organisation. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell temporarily undertakes Welby's duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:09 IST
Church of England Revamps Safeguarding: A New Era of Oversight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Church of England is on a path to reinforce its safeguarding framework amid efforts to restore trust after a high-profile scandal. An independent organisation may soon oversee safeguarding, responding to the resignation of former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who faced criticism over handling past abuse cases.

Following a report disclosing Welby's insufficient action against a known abuser, the Church's Synod, scheduled for February, will deliberate on reforms to decentralise safeguarding from dioceses. One proposal suggests that an independent body supervises safeguarding functions, aiming for increased accountability and impartiality.

Bishop Joanne Grenfell highlighted the comprehensive efforts leading to these proposals, intended for Synod's decision-making. As faith wanes in Britain, the Church also navigates internal disputes over its stance on same-sex couples. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell temporarily assumes Welby's leadership duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025