Church of England Revamps Safeguarding: A New Era of Oversight
The Church of England plans to strengthen its safeguarding system following a scandal involving its former leader, Justin Welby. The Synod will examine proposals for independent oversight, potentially transferring safeguarding responsibilities to a new organisation. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell temporarily undertakes Welby's duties.
The Church of England is on a path to reinforce its safeguarding framework amid efforts to restore trust after a high-profile scandal. An independent organisation may soon oversee safeguarding, responding to the resignation of former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who faced criticism over handling past abuse cases.
Following a report disclosing Welby's insufficient action against a known abuser, the Church's Synod, scheduled for February, will deliberate on reforms to decentralise safeguarding from dioceses. One proposal suggests that an independent body supervises safeguarding functions, aiming for increased accountability and impartiality.
Bishop Joanne Grenfell highlighted the comprehensive efforts leading to these proposals, intended for Synod's decision-making. As faith wanes in Britain, the Church also navigates internal disputes over its stance on same-sex couples. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell temporarily assumes Welby's leadership duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
