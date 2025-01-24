Ben Ainslie Departs from Britain's America's Cup Team Amid Challenges

Ben Ainslie, the renowned Olympic sailor, has ended his tenure with Britain's America's Cup team, Ineos Britannia, following the team's failure to secure the coveted trophy. Difficulties in reaching new contractual terms have been cited for the departure, as confirmed on Thursday.

The team, heavily funded by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to the tune of 100 million pounds, harbored hopes of winning the 'Auld Mug' for the first time in Barcelona. Despite reaching the finals for the first time in 60 years by defeating Italy, Britain fell short in the face-off against New Zealand.

With Ainslie's exit, Ineos boss Ratcliffe shifts focus to the future, emphasizing the development of a new competitive boat. Preparations for the 38th America's Cup are underway, with a team of 100 scientists and engineers working on the AC38 yacht design.

(With inputs from agencies.)