Tennis Australia's Stand on Russian Competitions: A Crucial Advisory

Tennis Australia has issued a strong advisory to its players, urging them against participating in competitions held in Russia. This move follows reports emerging about player Thanasi Kokkinakis's involvement in an exhibition event in St. Petersburg a couple of months ago.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kokkinakis defied official advice from Tennis Australia by taking part in the event, which was held from November 29 to December 1. The exhibition was reportedly under the sponsorship of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned gas and oil giant currently under financial sanctions by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade since the onset of the Ukraine invasion.

Tennis Australia's statement reinforced its commitment to following federal government policies relating to Russia. In a related development, Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, known as the 'Special Ks', had to pull out of their Australian Open doubles tournament due to injuries. Meanwhile, players from Russia and Belarus have faced bans and restrictions on participating in other international tennis events.

(With inputs from agencies.)