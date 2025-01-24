Left Menu

Tennis Australia's Stand on Russian Competitions: A Crucial Advisory

Tennis Australia advised players against competing in Russia, after reports of Thanasi Kokkinakis participating in an exhibition in St. Petersburg. The event was sponsored by Gazprom, a company under Australian sanctions. The 'Special Ks' withdrew from the Australian Open due to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:47 IST
Tennis Australia's Stand on Russian Competitions: A Crucial Advisory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis Australia has issued a strong advisory to its players, urging them against participating in competitions held in Russia. This move follows reports emerging about player Thanasi Kokkinakis's involvement in an exhibition event in St. Petersburg a couple of months ago.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kokkinakis defied official advice from Tennis Australia by taking part in the event, which was held from November 29 to December 1. The exhibition was reportedly under the sponsorship of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned gas and oil giant currently under financial sanctions by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade since the onset of the Ukraine invasion.

Tennis Australia's statement reinforced its commitment to following federal government policies relating to Russia. In a related development, Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, known as the 'Special Ks', had to pull out of their Australian Open doubles tournament due to injuries. Meanwhile, players from Russia and Belarus have faced bans and restrictions on participating in other international tennis events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025