Hyderabad Ends Jamshedpur's Winning Streak with Stunning Comeback

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his discontent after his team was stunned by Hyderabad FC, losing 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

The Men of Steel saw an early lead evaporate as Hyderabad rallied with a spirited second-half performance, ending their 20-game winless streak at home. Muhammed Rafi's early strike for Jamshedpur was quickly followed by a Javi Hernandez brace, giving Jamil's side hope.

However, goals from Joseph Sunny and Andrei Alba sealed the win for Hyderabad, marking a significant setback for Jamshedpur FC, who had been on a four-match unbeaten run. Jamil highlighted the team's lack of spirit and urged his players to address their errors to regain momentum in their next match against Punjab FC.

