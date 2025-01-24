Left Menu

Hyderabad Ends Jamshedpur's Winning Streak with Stunning Comeback

Jamshedpur FC suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League, halting their unbeaten run. Despite leading 2-1, Jamshedpur faltered in the second half. Coach Khalid Jamil urged players to rectify mistakes for a comeback in upcoming matches against Punjab FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:51 IST
Hyderabad Ends Jamshedpur's Winning Streak with Stunning Comeback
Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his discontent after his team was stunned by Hyderabad FC, losing 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

The Men of Steel saw an early lead evaporate as Hyderabad rallied with a spirited second-half performance, ending their 20-game winless streak at home. Muhammed Rafi's early strike for Jamshedpur was quickly followed by a Javi Hernandez brace, giving Jamil's side hope.

However, goals from Joseph Sunny and Andrei Alba sealed the win for Hyderabad, marking a significant setback for Jamshedpur FC, who had been on a four-match unbeaten run. Jamil highlighted the team's lack of spirit and urged his players to address their errors to regain momentum in their next match against Punjab FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025