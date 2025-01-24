Proteas' Fairytale Journey: South Africa Reaches WTC Final

In an unprecedented achievement, South Africa has entered the World Test Championship final, leaving former cricketer Jonty Rhodes proud and exhilarated. The Proteas clinched their spot in the prestigious final with a decisive 10-wicket win over Pakistan, wrapping up the series with a 2-0 victory at Centurion.

This success caps a triumphant 2023-25 WTC cycle for South Africa, characterized by eight wins out of 12 tests. Rhodes expressed satisfaction, highlighting the team's remarkable progress and resilience amid fierce global competition. "We've never been in the final before, it's a tremendous achievement to outpace some of the world's strongest teams," Rhodes commented.

The journey to the final was anything but smooth, as South Africa initially struggled, beginning the cycle with a tepid draw against India and losing to New Zealand with a second-string squad. However, bouncing back with influential contributions from veterans and emerging stars, the Proteas secured victories over formidable teams like West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The much-anticipated final against Australia is set for June 11 at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)