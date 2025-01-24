Novak Djokovic's Unyielding Pursuit: Record 25th Grand Slam Dream Amid Injury Struggles

Novak Djokovic is resolute in his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title despite the setback of retiring from the Australian Open semi-final due to injury. The Serbian tennis star continues to battle through physical challenges as he reflects on a notable career nearing its twilight years.

Forced to withdraw after the first set against Alexander Zverev, Djokovic faced disappointment yet maintained his competitive spirit amid the challenges posed by age and recurring injuries. Having previously exited the French Open with a knee injury, he aims to push forward against the odds.

Facing the possibility of time catching up with him, Djokovic acknowledges the causes of frequent injuries as he remains focused on future tournaments. His collaboration with Andy Murray also highlights his continued ambition and resilience to strive for more titles.

