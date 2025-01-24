Left Menu

England's Battle Plan: Keeping Up the Pressure on India

England's top-order batter Harry Brook emphasizes the need for continuous pressure on India to recover from their initial loss in the T20I series. He draws inspiration from Jos Buttler's performance in Kolkata and is focused on contributing to England's potential victory in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:34 IST
England's Battle Plan: Keeping Up the Pressure on India
Harry Brook
  • Country:
  • India

Top-order batter Harry Brook emphasized the critical need for England to maintain relentless pressure on India if they wish to bounce back from their setback in Kolkata. The team aims to level the series having already fallen 1-0 behind in the five-match contest.

Discussing England's strategy, Brook acknowledged the strength of the Indian side, praising their exceptional play at Eden Gardens. He reiterated the importance of consistently pressuring Indian bowlers and securing vital wickets throughout the innings, following the strategic guidance of coach Brendon McCullum.

Reflecting on Jos Buttler's impressive performance, Brook expressed his ambition to emulate his skipper's success and make substantial contributions that could potentially lead England to victory in the upcoming game at Chepauk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025