England's Battle Plan: Keeping Up the Pressure on India

Top-order batter Harry Brook emphasized the critical need for England to maintain relentless pressure on India if they wish to bounce back from their setback in Kolkata. The team aims to level the series having already fallen 1-0 behind in the five-match contest.

Discussing England's strategy, Brook acknowledged the strength of the Indian side, praising their exceptional play at Eden Gardens. He reiterated the importance of consistently pressuring Indian bowlers and securing vital wickets throughout the innings, following the strategic guidance of coach Brendon McCullum.

Reflecting on Jos Buttler's impressive performance, Brook expressed his ambition to emulate his skipper's success and make substantial contributions that could potentially lead England to victory in the upcoming game at Chepauk.

