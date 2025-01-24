Left Menu

Injury Forces Djokovic Out, Paves Way for Zverev vs. Sinner Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic retired injured against Alexander Zverev, allowing the German player to advance to his first Australian Open final. Zverev will face defending champion Jannik Sinner after Sinner defeated Ben Shelton. The final promises a battle for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, with no clear favorite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:29 IST
Injury Forces Djokovic Out, Paves Way for Zverev vs. Sinner Australian Open Final

In a dramatic turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic withdrew due to injury after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev. This unexpected move has propelled Zverev to his maiden Grand Slam final appearance, where he will face defending champion, Jannik Sinner.

The German, known for his tenacity, capitalized on this unforeseen opportunity. Meanwhile, Sinner overcame challenges to defeat Ben Shelton, securing his place for a shot at the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. This sets an intriguing final with no definitive frontrunner.

Djokovic's retirement has sparked reactions across the tennis community. Zverev, calling for respect, highlighted Djokovic's contributions to the sport. As anticipation builds for the final, the tennis world watches to see who will emerge victorious on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025