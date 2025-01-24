Jadeja and Thakur Shine as Ranji Trophy Action Intensifies

On the second day of Phase 2 of the Ranji Trophy, India's seasoned all-rounders stole the show. Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable 12-wicket haul clinched Saurashtra's commanding win over Delhi, while Shardul Thakur's sterling century bolstered Mumbai's strong position against Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rajkot's Group D matchup, Saurashtra triumphed over Delhi with a 10-wicket victory. Jadeja's 5/66 in the first innings followed by a stunning 7/38 in the second, devastating Delhi's lineup. Despite captain Yash Dhull's efforts, Delhi's total was restricted to 188, largely due to Jadeja's relentless spin attack.

Elsewhere, in the clash between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, Shardul Thakur's century overshadowed early batting failures. His unbeaten 113 rerouted Mumbai's innings, extending a crucial 173-run partnership with Tanush Kotian. Meanwhile, Karnataka amassed 475 against Punjab's poor reply of 55, led by Smaran Ravichandran's 203-run masterpiece at Chinnaswammy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)