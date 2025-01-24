Left Menu

Jadeja and Thakur Shine as Ranji Trophy Action Intensifies

Ravindra Jadeja's 12-wicket haul secured Saurashtra's victory against Delhi, while Shardul Thakur hit a century for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir. In other matches, Karnataka posted a massive 475, and Maharashtra gained a lead over Baroda. Notable struggles included Rishabh Pant's low scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:56 IST
Shardul Thakur. (Photo- BCCI Domestic X/@BCCIDomestic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of Phase 2 of the Ranji Trophy, India's seasoned all-rounders stole the show. Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable 12-wicket haul clinched Saurashtra's commanding win over Delhi, while Shardul Thakur's sterling century bolstered Mumbai's strong position against Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rajkot's Group D matchup, Saurashtra triumphed over Delhi with a 10-wicket victory. Jadeja's 5/66 in the first innings followed by a stunning 7/38 in the second, devastating Delhi's lineup. Despite captain Yash Dhull's efforts, Delhi's total was restricted to 188, largely due to Jadeja's relentless spin attack.

Elsewhere, in the clash between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, Shardul Thakur's century overshadowed early batting failures. His unbeaten 113 rerouted Mumbai's innings, extending a crucial 173-run partnership with Tanush Kotian. Meanwhile, Karnataka amassed 475 against Punjab's poor reply of 55, led by Smaran Ravichandran's 203-run masterpiece at Chinnaswammy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

