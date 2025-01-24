Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Squad Unveiled for Crucial Test Series Against Australia

Sri Lanka has named an 18-player squad for the Test series against Australia, with Dhananjaya de Silva as captain, including two new players. The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, may boost Sri Lanka's rankings. Australia's Steve Smith returns as stand-in captain amidst injury concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:17 IST
Sri Lanka's Squad Unveiled for Crucial Test Series Against Australia
SrI Lanka team. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has unveiled its 18-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against Australia, commencing on January 29. Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the team sees the inclusion of new players despite recent injury worries among key figures such as Dhananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, and Pathum Nissanka.

Nissanka's groin injury raises doubts about his participation, prompting selectors to ensure ample cover within the squad. Potential debutants Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha have been included, as the Sri Lankan side aims for strength and depth just five days before the first Test at Galle.

This series marks the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification phase. Playing the Warne-Murali Test Series in Galle, Sri Lanka sees a potential opportunity to advance in standings, potentially surpassing England, New Zealand, and even India. Meanwhile, Australia will play without captain Pat Cummins, sidelined by an ankle injury, but will have Steve Smith as the stand-in skipper after his recovery from an elbow setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025