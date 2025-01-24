Sri Lanka's Squad Unveiled for Crucial Test Series Against Australia
Sri Lanka has named an 18-player squad for the Test series against Australia, with Dhananjaya de Silva as captain, including two new players. The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, may boost Sri Lanka's rankings. Australia's Steve Smith returns as stand-in captain amidst injury concerns.
Sri Lanka has unveiled its 18-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against Australia, commencing on January 29. Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the team sees the inclusion of new players despite recent injury worries among key figures such as Dhananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, and Pathum Nissanka.
Nissanka's groin injury raises doubts about his participation, prompting selectors to ensure ample cover within the squad. Potential debutants Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha have been included, as the Sri Lankan side aims for strength and depth just five days before the first Test at Galle.
This series marks the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification phase. Playing the Warne-Murali Test Series in Galle, Sri Lanka sees a potential opportunity to advance in standings, potentially surpassing England, New Zealand, and even India. Meanwhile, Australia will play without captain Pat Cummins, sidelined by an ankle injury, but will have Steve Smith as the stand-in skipper after his recovery from an elbow setback.
