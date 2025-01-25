Left Menu

Australia's Thrilling Victory Edges Them Closer to Semifinals

Australia delivered a commanding performance to defeat the West Indies by seven wickets in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. Opting to bowl first, Australia restricted the West Indies to 53 runs. Eleanor Larosa led with the ball, while Lucy Hamilton spearheaded the chase, bringing Australia closer to the semifinals.

Updated: 25-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:51 IST
Australia took a significant step towards the semifinals with a convincing seven-wicket win over West Indies in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. Winning the toss, Australia opted to field and immediately put the West Indies under pressure, reducing them to 16-3 by the end of the powerplay.

The West Indies' batting order collapsed as Australia maintained their momentum, dismissing them for just 53 runs in 16.3 overs. Eleanor Larosa's exceptional bowling earned her the Player of the Match title, finishing with impressive figures of 2/6.

In the chase, Australia's batting was as effective as their bowling. Despite a rain-induced interruption, they comfortably reached the target in 10.5 overs, thanks to skipper Lucy Hamilton's 28 off 29 balls. The victory moves Australia closer to a semifinal spot, while the West Indies face mounting challenges in their group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

