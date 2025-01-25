Australia's Thrilling Victory Edges Them Closer to Semifinals

Australia took a significant step towards the semifinals with a convincing seven-wicket win over West Indies in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. Winning the toss, Australia opted to field and immediately put the West Indies under pressure, reducing them to 16-3 by the end of the powerplay.

The West Indies' batting order collapsed as Australia maintained their momentum, dismissing them for just 53 runs in 16.3 overs. Eleanor Larosa's exceptional bowling earned her the Player of the Match title, finishing with impressive figures of 2/6.

In the chase, Australia's batting was as effective as their bowling. Despite a rain-induced interruption, they comfortably reached the target in 10.5 overs, thanks to skipper Lucy Hamilton's 28 off 29 balls. The victory moves Australia closer to a semifinal spot, while the West Indies face mounting challenges in their group.

(With inputs from agencies.)