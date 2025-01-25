Thrills on Ice: Telangana Leads as ITBP Triumphs in Hockey Showdown
Telangana shines in the Khelo India Winter Games with Pranav Madav Surapaneni winning a second gold in ice skating. An intense ice hockey match saw ITBP triumph over the Indian Army, with key performances from Mohammed Ismail and Stanzin Mingure. Maharashtra and Ladakh also secured significant victories.
- Country:
- United States
The Khelo India Winter Games witnessed a standout performance as Telangana secured its second gold in the ice skating competition, led by schoolboy Pranav Madav Surapaneni. Meanwhile, the Indian Army faced off against ITBP in a heated ice hockey match, drawing widespread attention on Saturday.
ITBP clinched a dramatic victory over the defending champions, the Indian Army, in ice hockey. Mohammed Ismail first scored for ITBP, with Stanzin Mingure sealing the win with two swift goals, marking a 3-1 triumph as the Army's defense faltered in the final period.
In other events, Maharashtra and Ladakh bagged their first skating golds. Maharashtra's Ishaan Darvekar won in the 1000m short track, and Ladakh's Shabana Zara and Tasniya Shamim secured top places in the women's 1000m long track. The Games are proving to be a spirited showcase of national talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Chief Labels Pakistan Terrorism Epicenter at Press Conference
Indian Army Chief Highlights Progress and Challenges at LAC
Nag Mk 2 Anti-Tank Missile Clears Final Trials, Ready for Induction into Indian Army
Nation Salutes Heroes on 77th Indian Army Day
Nation Salutes: Indian Army's Guardians of Sovereignty