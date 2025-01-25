Tarundeep Rai Heads Home: Sikkim’s National Games Debut

Four-time Olympian archer Tarundeep Rai will represent Sikkim for the first time at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, scheduled from January 28 to February 14. Rai is the sole archery competitor from a 41-member Sikkim contingent.

The Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) is optimistic, with general secretary Jaslal Pradhan expressing confidence in Rai's prospects in archery. The state also anticipates success in boxing, athletics, cycling, and women's football, fields where they have invested significant talent and effort.

Sikkim's women's football team is making its National Games debut with 22 players and four officials, a milestone fueled by their exceptional 2024 performances. Despite past gold medals in karate and taekwondo, these sports no longer feature in the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)