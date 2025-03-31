Left Menu

Indian Boxers Set to Shine at Inaugural World Boxing Cup

An Indian men's boxing team, led by Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal, will compete at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil. Featuring new weight categories, the event is first since World Boxing's IOC recognition. Indian boxers aim for several medals, with some progressing directly to semifinals.

The Indian men's boxing team, spearheaded by Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal, is gearing up to make its mark in the inaugural World Boxing Cup hosted in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil. The tournament, which begins on Monday, boasts a strong field from 19 countries and takes place after World Boxing received provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee in February.

This event marks a significant moment for the sport, as it's the first international competition for Indian boxers in newly introduced weight categories. While Indian participants include those who secured top placements at the National Championships in January, notable boxers like Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal have stepped away to pursue their professional careers. Meanwhile, experienced athletes like Shiva Thapa and Deepak Bhoria are absent due to their previous commitments at the Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Highlights of the six-day tournament include Indian fighters like Lakshya Chahar, Sachin, and Vishal, who have bypassed initial matches to contend in the semifinals directly. The Indian squad is poised to showcase their prowess with aspirations of returning home with numerous medals.

