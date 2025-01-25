Left Menu

India's Bowlers Shine as England Stumbles in T20 Clash

India showcased a disciplined bowling performance to limit England to 165 for 9 in the second T20 match on Saturday. Axar Patel was instrumental, taking key wickets including Jos Buttler. Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, and Abhishek Sharma contributed with economical spells as India held England back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India exhibited a disciplined bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9 in the second T20 International match on Saturday. Axar Patel played a key role by claiming vital wickets, including that of captain Jos Buttler and middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone.

Buttler, appearing menacing after England lost openers Phil Salt (4) and Ben Duckett (3), was dismissed for 45 off 30 balls by Patel. Varun Chakravarthy, with figures of 2/38, Washington Sundar's 1/9, and Abhishek Sharma's 1/12, further tightened the screws on England, who were tottering at 77/4 in the tenth over.

England's late-order batter Brydon Carse provided a boost to the team's total with a brisk 31 from 17 balls. Earlier, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl after winning the toss, leading to strategic team changes. England, too, made adjustments, with Jos Buttler making two alterations to his side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

