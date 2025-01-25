India's Bowlers Shine as England Stumbles in T20 Clash

India exhibited a disciplined bowling display to restrict England to 165 for 9 in the second T20 International match on Saturday. Axar Patel played a key role by claiming vital wickets, including that of captain Jos Buttler and middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone.

Buttler, appearing menacing after England lost openers Phil Salt (4) and Ben Duckett (3), was dismissed for 45 off 30 balls by Patel. Varun Chakravarthy, with figures of 2/38, Washington Sundar's 1/9, and Abhishek Sharma's 1/12, further tightened the screws on England, who were tottering at 77/4 in the tenth over.

England's late-order batter Brydon Carse provided a boost to the team's total with a brisk 31 from 17 balls. Earlier, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl after winning the toss, leading to strategic team changes. England, too, made adjustments, with Jos Buttler making two alterations to his side.

(With inputs from agencies.)