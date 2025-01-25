Heliovaara and Patten Strike Again: Australian Open Triumph

In a stellar display of resilience, Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten clinched the Australian Open men's doubles title. The dynamic duo triumphed over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in a thrilling three-set encounter.

After losing the first set 6-7(16) in a tense tiebreaker, Heliovaara and Patten bounced back to snatch the second set 7-6(5). The final set saw them secure a decisive 6-3 victory, sealing their second Grand Slam title following last year's Wimbledon success.

The victory highlights the strength of their on-court partnership and off-court friendship, which Heliovaara credits as a key factor in their success. Meanwhile, for the Italian pair, the defeat marks another close miss in Grand Slam finals, following similar outcomes last year at both the Australian and French Opens.

