Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Knock Seals India's T20I Triumph

In a thrilling clash, India edged past England by two wickets in the second T20I, securing a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. A disciplined bowling effort saw India restrict England to 165 for 9, with Axar Patel claiming vital wickets, including England's captain Jos Buttler.

The chase was anchored by Tilak Varma's unbeaten 72. Despite challenges, Varma's performance stood out as India achieved the target in 19.2 overs. All-rounder Washington Sundar provided valuable support with 26 runs, as other batsmen struggled.

England's prospects dimmed early, falling to 26/2. Brydon Carse boosted England's innings with a brisk 31 and delivered an impressive bowling performance with 3/29, but it wasn't enough to prevent India's strategic victory.

