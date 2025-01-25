Left Menu

Tri-Nation Showdown: Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa Gear Up for ODI Series

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule for a tri-nation ODI series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. Matches will occur in Lahore and Karachi from February 8 to 14, serving as preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:41 IST
Team Pakistan (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday the schedule for a tri-nation ODI series involving New Zealand and South Africa. This series will serve as crucial preparation for the teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The series, following a single-league format, is set to run from February 8 to 14. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the first two matches, while Karachi's National Bank Stadium will host the final league match and final. The opening match on February 8 sees Pakistan facing New Zealand, followed by New Zealand vs. South Africa on February 10.

Action moves to Karachi on February 12, with Pakistan taking on South Africa in a day/night encounter. The final will take place on February 14 at the same venue. Pakistan comes into the series after a successful ODI tour in South Africa, while New Zealand recently won a home series against Sri Lanka. Squad details for both New Zealand and South Africa have been released, though Pakistan's roster remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

