Tri-Nation Showdown: Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa Gear Up for ODI Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday the schedule for a tri-nation ODI series involving New Zealand and South Africa. This series will serve as crucial preparation for the teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The series, following a single-league format, is set to run from February 8 to 14. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the first two matches, while Karachi's National Bank Stadium will host the final league match and final. The opening match on February 8 sees Pakistan facing New Zealand, followed by New Zealand vs. South Africa on February 10.

Action moves to Karachi on February 12, with Pakistan taking on South Africa in a day/night encounter. The final will take place on February 14 at the same venue. Pakistan comes into the series after a successful ODI tour in South Africa, while New Zealand recently won a home series against Sri Lanka. Squad details for both New Zealand and South Africa have been released, though Pakistan's roster remains undisclosed.

